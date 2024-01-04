The Leader launches into 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Charles Impey

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. Calrossy Anglican School careers advisor, Charles Impey, talks about some of the toughest times in his life and how life can take you in any direction.
Please note, some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Q: If you could describe your experience in 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
I would describe 2023 as a peach. Hard and firm on the inside, but soft to touch on the outside.
Q: What's your favourite Christmas joke?
I'm a big Gary Larson Far Side comic strip fan, and I have an image of Santa coming down the chimney and stepping on a mouse.
The line went, "It t'was the night before Christmas, and not a sound was heard, not even a mouse."
Q: What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
Birth actually. I was born at 30-weeks, and I can't remember it, but my parents were told three times I wasn't going to make it.
I was the size of a one-kilogram bag of sugar in 1971, and there weren't too many premature babies in those days.
The second biggest time was when I was homeless for a short period of time. It was not long after my divorce, and I had to make things work.
I cleaned the Manilla RSL for a couple of months in the middle of the night, and I stacked shelves just to sort my life out.
But things always work out if you work hard.
Q: What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
My father would say, "Just perceive."
That is something that has stuck with me for my entire life: if something gives you a challenge or a bit of trouble, work out a way around it.
Q: Do you have a favourite Christmas memory?
Waking up after Santa has visited.
Q: What vegetable do you aim to embody in 2024?
The humble potato. You can just about use it for everything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.