The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Hot diggity dog: find out what new food spot is hitting Peel Street soon

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Byrnes, owner of 'Doghouse Delights', is preparing to open his new store on Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin
Luke Byrnes, owner of 'Doghouse Delights', is preparing to open his new store on Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE OWNER of Tamworth's newest food spot is hoping to be 'meating' new faces soon while serving up delicious dogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.