Hot diggity dog: find out what new food spot is hitting Peel Street soon

THE OWNER of Tamworth's newest food spot is hoping to be 'meating' new faces soon while serving up delicious dogs.
'Doghouse Delights' owner Luke Byrnes is set to open up shop on Peel Street later this week.
And, the Leader can now let the dogs out on what to expect at the restaurant after a walk through with the new owner.
Mr Byrnes said the shop, which previously housed Italian restaurant Papa Luigi's, would now be serving up a selection of dogs and desserts.
"There's no hotdog places in town, so hopefully that will bring people in," he said.
The menu will include seven different hotdogs, decked out with everything from bacon, relish, jalapenos to melted cheese, caramelised onions and pickles.
And on the delight side of things, the store will be serving up waffles, sorbet, banana splits and homemade cheesecake.
"We're stating small, and then we will build on it," Mr Byrnes said.
"We're only going to be adding to it further down the track."
The new store will open to customers on Friday, January 5, just more than a month after Mr Byrnes came up with the idea.
"It's a new venture, that's for sure," Mr Byrnes said.
The old pizza store was left fully equipped for a new food business to move in, after the Papa Luigi's team relocated to Spains Lane.
Mr Byrnes said it was just a matter of putting his "plan into action".
"We definitely wanted to have everything in motion by the time of the [Tamworth Country Music] festival," he said.
The plan is for the store to open from 11am for lunch and dinner service seven days a week.
Coffee, milkshakes, cafe items, and fresh salads and sandwiches will also be on the menu.
Despite having a background in hospitality, and working in pubs across town, Mr Byrnes admitted he was feeling "nervous" about opening day.
He said he hoped the store would turn into a "busy" food spot for hotdog loving locals.
'Doghouse Delights' is located at 414 Peel Street.
