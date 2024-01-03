The Northern Daily Leader
Police allegedly seize cash, drugs, phones, and gemstones during search

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 3 2024 - 2:00pm
A man and a woman will front Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday. Picture file
A MAN and a woman will front court in Tamworth after police allegedly seized drugs and cash during a vehicle search.

