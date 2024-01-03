Police allegedly seize cash, drugs, phones, and gemstones during search

A MAN and a woman will front court in Tamworth after police allegedly seized drugs and cash during a vehicle search.
At about 4pm on January 2, 2024, officers attached to the New England Police District were patrolling Moree when they stopped to speak to the occupants of a Ford Ranger.
The Ford was parked at the intersection of Frome and Adelaide streets.
As officers approached the Ford, a 37-year-old woman, who was wanted by police, exited a nearby shop.
Police homed in on the 37-year-old and arrested her.
Officers spoke to the driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old man, and during a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered more than $12,000 cash, a white substance, two mobile phones, and a large amount of of opal gemstones.
Police allege the white substance is believed to be methylamphetamine and cocaine.
The man was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station with the 37-year-old woman for questioning.
The 54-year-old was charged with supplying a prohibited drug; possessing a prohibited drug; and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
The 37-year-old woman was charged with an outstanding warrant for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Both were refused police bail, and were not required to enter pleas to the charges.
The man and woman are expected to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, January 3.
