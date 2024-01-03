'Two class sticks': Captain Jordan on City United's twin lynchpins

Their approaches to the art of batting are almost polar opposites, at least in 2023/24, but City United captain Tait Jordan believes Tom Fitzgerald and Callum Henry will be crucial to the success of their T20 campaign.
The reigning Tamworth District Cricket two-day premiers resume their quest for a trophy in the shortest format this Saturday against Souths at Riverside 1.
Prior to the Christmas break, both Fitzgerald and Henry played key roles in their nailbiting win over Old Boys.
"They're two class sticks," Jordan said.
"Probably close to, if not the best in Tamworth, I'd say."
As shown during his 35 off 19 balls, Jordan believes Fitzgerald has "come out of his shell" in the last two years.
The long-promising batter has made a habit of playing crucial knocks in that period, including a jaw-dropping hundred in the first round of this season.
"He's learned to play with a little bit of freedom, which is good," the City captain said.
"It's why he can now dominate in these T20 or short-format situations. He can really get the scoreboard moving."
By way of contrast, Henry has made a name for himself batting calmly in the lower-middle order. Unlike many modern wicketkeeper-batters, he places high value on his wicket and often trades aggression for stoicism, which helps him regularly hold the innings together.
And he did it again against Old Boys to end 2023, with 45 off 42 balls.
"Cal just plays spin really well in those middle overs," Jordan said.
"We hold him back a little bit because he runs hard. He still hits the ball around, hits a boundary every now and then, but he just knows how to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard moving in different situations."
Ideally, City United would have liked both men to play in their impending first-versus-second clash with Souths this weekend.
But Henry is unavailable, while Simon Bellamy - the hero of last year's grand final - will also miss the game due to a shoulder injury.
Nonetheless, Jordan knows anything can happen in the shortest version of the game.
And a win, he said, would likely give City a mental boost should the sides meet again in finals.
"Souths look to be a lot stronger this year and are shaping up to be a top contender," Jordan said.
"They've gone halfway through the year and are on top, that's no fluke ... they've shown they have a bit of versatility and some quality there."
