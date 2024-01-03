Leader launches 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Matthew Sweeney

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. In this article, president of the Tamworth Business Chamber Matthew Sweeney talks apples, castles, and a phone call with the Iron Lady.
Please note, some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Q: If you could describe your experience of 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
Probably an apple because I'm allergic to apples. For me it's a fruit of chaos and that's what 2023 was, quite chaotic.
I was never sure about what was coming around the corner and it took quite a bit of focus to get things finalised.
Same goes for apples, they're a bit of a forbidden fruit for me.
Q: What's your favourite Christmas joke?
My son's the joke-teller in my family. He'd probably have one but I don't, really.
I'll ask him and get back to you.
Q: What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
Telling Margaret Thatcher that we didn't need her at the opening of an office in Russia, that's pretty out there.
I used to run the non-manned offices of Merrill Lynch [investment firm] in Russia, Poland, Prague, Portugal, Israel, Milan, and London while I lived in London.
Tony Blair was the UK's Prime Minister at the time, but Margaret Thatcher was due to come with us to Russia to open up new offices in Moscow.
The [1998] Russian rouble crisis happened literally the day we were lifting up the Merrill Lynch sign to attach to the side of the building.
Margaret Thatcher was on her way to Russia at the time and I had to ring her and say we'd lowered the sign and hidden it away in the garage.
We had to tell her to cancel her plans, unfortunately, then we spent the next 18 months shutting operations down.
So yeah, that was the most daunting phone call I've ever made, calling the Iron Lady to retract an invite.
Q: What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
Let me come back to you on that one, too.
Q: Do you have a favourite Christmas memory?
Probably waking up in Austria in a castle owned by the German government while I was living in Europe.
I was there with my wife, my sister, and her family. We spent Christmas and New Year in this castle in the middle of Bavaria in 2001.
It was huge, and I wouldn't want to think how much it was costing to heat the place in the snow.
Can't remember the name of the castle now, but it was on the Austrian border, it had an old lift that could only take two people at a time, and the bedrooms were huge with painted roofs.
It was quite interesting, definitely an experience.
Q: If your expectations for 2024 were an emoji what would it be?
Smiling face with big bright eyes, I think.
I think people will go into the year eyes-open, looking at the opportunities.
Particularly in this region, based on the statistics I've seen business confidence is rising.
It's a little bit behind the metros, but I think they'll have a bit of a drop in 2024 as interest rates and cost of living pressures keep biting.
Here locally we tend to be more impacted by nature - things like drought conditions and all the rest of it - rather than reserve bank decisions.
I think there are a lot more opportunities here that will present themselves over the next 12 months that will be of interest to businesses as long as they're open to what's happening around them.
