Harper's here: meet Tamworth's first bub of the new year

A MOORE Creek family has started the new year with the best gift of all.
Harper Bowen just couldn't wait to make her entrance into the world, arriving a week early, and claiming her crown as Tamworth's first baby of 2024.
Parents Paddy Bowen and Bel Stein were head over heels with the arrival of their second daughter, who they weren't meant to meet until January 8, 2024.
"She was just ready to come party," Ms Stein said.
It was just before 2am on the first day of 2024 when Ms Stein woke up to her waters breaking.
Three hours later, after just shy of two hours in labour, a little "chunky monkey" was born.
Harper came into the world with a full-head of hair, 51 centimetres long, and weighing 4.17 kilograms.
Her big sister, two-year-old Darby, was tasked with the important job of deciding her name.
"We had two we couldn't decide on so we let Darby pick, she started using Harper so we went with it," Ms Stein said.
The mum-of-two said there wasn't much competition for being first baby of the New Year, with the maternity ward relatively quiet when they arrived.
Mum, bub, and a giant teddy bear, which Harper was awarded for being baby number one, were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, January 2.
