The new year is here: what did you miss?

The Christmas decorations have been stashed away and the new year is starting to find its rhythm.
While many people are still kicking back and enjoying their summer break, the news never stops, so in case you missed it, here's a few of the stories that stood out for us this week.
The new year brings a lot of excitement for what might be, so the Leader sat down with local psychic Many Coles and her colourful ribbons for a glimpse of what is in store for Tamworth in 2024.
Ms Coles predicts the year ahead for the country music capital will all be about finding balance, resetting and preparing for change.
In a good news story, longtime friends Jack Kirkmann and Oliver Garrett from Westdale have been on a mission to ensure the season of giving last all year round.
The two boys have spent their summer school holidays raising money to buy toys for the children's ward at Tamworth hospital.
We also met Tamworth's first baby of 2024, young Harper Bowen, who couldn't wait to make her entrance into the world.
Harper arrived a week early, at 5am on January 1, giving her parents Paddy Bowen and Bel Stein and older sister Darby, the best new year gift of all.
Plans for the proposed campus of the University of New England in the heart of Tamworth have been opened for public exhibition.
Car parking and traffic congestion remain high on the list of questions being asked about the development.
Tamworth's hotdog connoisseurs greeted the news of the opening of Doghouse Delights with rapturous enthusiasm.
The new store opened to customers on Friday, January 5, just more than a month after owner Luke Byrnes came up with the idea.
