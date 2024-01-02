Cracked causeways and rickety bridges first in line for 2024 road upgrades

Tamworth Regional Council is issuing advice to motorists in the city's outer suburbs as it embarks on a bevy of road safety upgrades.
First up, Gowrie Road is getting a new causeway over Long Gully, just south of Warral.
Traffic on the road will go down to single-lane access from Tuesday, January 2, until the works' expected completion on February 2.
Part of Gowrie Road between Kia Ora Lane and Duri-Dungowan Road will be completely closed to all but residents from January 15 to February 2.
During this time, motorists travelling from Gowrie to Warral will have to use Werris Creek Road or the New England Highway instead.
Council is asking drivers to follow the 40-kilometres per hour temporary speed restriction at all times and will install Diversion and Give Way signs to advise road users.
Meanwhile, on the opposite side of town, Top Somerton Road will be closed for about four months as council replaces Norris' Bridge.
The road will be closed from January 22 as the old bridge is torn down and a new concrete bridge is erected in its place.
Norris' Bridge is one of the few wooden bridges remaining in the Tamworth region as council continues implementing its Timber Bridge Replacement Strategy, taking advantage of state and federal grant funding.
Motorists will have to detour through Lower Somerton Road while works are in progress.
Lastly, an end date is in sight for a suite of road safety upgrades in Moore Creek.
The final project, a new creek crossing along Moonbi Gap Road, is expected to finish up on January 31, 2024.
These works started in 2022 and were expected to be complete by mid-2023, but were set back multiple times by floods.
Council previously told the Leader the timeline of works is weather-dependent and once the crossing's construction is complete, there are no further works currently planned for the route.
