Leader launches 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Brooke Southwell

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. First up, councillor Brooke Southwell shares insights from her experience as a mother and her first term on Tamworth Regional Council.
Q: If you could describe your experience of 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
Pineapple. Tough, resilient exterior - I've got a thick skin - but sweet on the inside.
They're also adaptable - as I've had to be - growing in different climates. Plus they're versatile. You can use them in both sweet and savoury dishes.
Q: What's your favourite Christmas joke?
Why did Santa go to music class?
To improve his wrapping skills.
What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
Having children and trying to instil good values in them.
This obstacle hasn't been fully overcome yet, but I'm definitely working on it!
Q: What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
"Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt
Q: Do you have a favourite Christmas memory?
It's hard to pick a favourite but there's a few that come to mind, mostly around enjoying Christmas lunch with family.
It's not so much a specific memory but the feeling of sitting around the Christmas tree and watching everyone open their presents.
Those feelings of joy, love, and excitement on Christmas day.
Q: What vegetable do you aim to embody in 2024?
Broccoli. Healthy, fresh, and always rocking a good hair style!
