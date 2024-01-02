'Disgusting and an eyesore': illegal dumping at old college site grows

The online outcry from residents over ongoing illegal dumping at the dilapidated former Rosary College has prompted Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to enact a plan to clean up the site.
Many locals took to social media on Monday, January 1, to express their outrage over growing piles of rubbish at the abandoned West Tamworth site, which one resident stated has become an 'unofficial tip'.
TRC mayor Russell Webb said the council's delayed response was due to a lack of resources during the holiday period.
"The plan is that one team will clean up the trash there and another team will shift the burned-out cars," he said.
TRC crews will clear the debris that has extended onto the road and footpath, but cleaning of the site will be left to the owners.
The former Catholic school site has remained vacant since 2003 and has been sold twice since the Armidale Catholic Diocese initially sold the 6.7-hectare property.
The Leader has found that the site was most recently purchased in June 2022 for $1.1 million by an unknown buyer.
Newcastle-based company Australian Demolition Industries (ADI), which has been deregistered since April 2015, was the last recorded owner of the site.
"The dumping on the site is a real problem, and it is a big problem," Cr Webb said.
"I know the property is changing hands at the moment and is going through a sale process, and when the new owners take ownership of that site, they will have to deal with it as is."
Cr Webb said the site would potentially be developed into new housing.
Over the course of 20 years, the former school site has gained the status of being a wasteful eyesore that has been graffitied, trashed, lit on fire, and fallen into complete disrepair.
It was this eyesore that greeted former resident Graham Mcllveen when he drove in to Tamworth to visit family for Christmas.
Upon seeing the site, Mr Mcllveen took to Facebook to say how disgraceful the sight was.
His post quickly amassed nearly 100 comments from locals who shared in his displeasure.
"It is disgusting, and someone has to be held accountable, whether it is the owner, council, or the people who dumped it there," Mr Mcllveen told the Leader.
Mr Mcllveen said he had travelled into the region two-to-three times in the past year, and the amount of debris had continued to accumulate.
"It's one of the main entrances into town," he said.
"The building itself should be pulled down, as this has been a reoccurring problem for almost 15 to 20 years. The site should be cleaned up and fenced off."
TRC has created various strategies to tackle the city's struggle with illegal dumping, but they have not seemed to make a dent.
Councillor Mark Rodda says he is disappointed by the extent to which the problem has developed.
He staid a combination of factors have led to this outcome, including cost of living, tip fees, lack of transportation, and laziness.
"I suggested we clean it [the site] up and add [the cost of that process] to people's rates," he said.
"I would rather prefer that than leave it as it is and have residents suffer from the state of the site."
Cr Rodda said, looking at the mess on the site, he understands why people would be put off by it.
"The lack of responsibilities the landowners have does not address it. If you look beyond the road and into that facility, the amount that has been dumped is massive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.