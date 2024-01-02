Driver and passenger to front court after alleged pursuit ends in arrests

A MAN will front court in Tamworth accused of pointing a firearm at police during a pursuit.
New England detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man with a string of driving and firearm offences after an alleged police chase.
At about 11:40pm on December 31, 2023, officers attached to the New England Police district homed in on an SUV travelling on the New England Highway, near Boggabilla.
Officers suspected the vehicle had allegedly been stolen.
The driver of the SUV allegedly did not stop the car when directed by police, and began to drive dangerously.
Officers attempted to deploy road spikes, but were unsuccessful, before the car allegedly sped off from the area.
Police launched an investigation, and following inquiries located the SUV allegedly driving through a fence in Moree, at about 3am, on January 1, 2024.
The driver and passenger were allegedly seen exiting the vehicle before driving at police in a different SUV.
Oxley Police District officers directed the driver to stop, it's alleged the driver failed to comply, and a pursuit was initiated.
Officers successfully deployed road spikes and the car was abandoned in Narrabri.
Police combed the car for clues and allegedly found two firearms and ammunition, which were seized for forensic examination.
The dog unit was called in as a search for the driver and passenger was launched.
During the search, a member of the public told police two people allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle but they had chased them off.
The search was called off after a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were located in a garage in Narrabri.
The pair were arrested and taken to Narrabri Police Station for questioning.
The 23-year-old man was charged with a string of allegations, including predatory driving; police pursuit not stop; possessing an unregistered firearm; and attempting to discharge a firearm with intent to resist arrest.
Police will allege in court the 23-year-old pointed a firearm at an officer during the pursuit.
The 21-year-old woman was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm pistol; possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority; aggravated break and enter with intent; and goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
The pair have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
The man and woman spent the night in the police cells to front Tamworth Local Court on January 2, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.