Flashback Friday | 2004 continues

Coaches and mentors, people who can inspire others, a leader is able to motivate others through challenging times and guide individuals.
They are seen as somebody who can foster a collaborative culture and lead by example.
The Leader's photographer Gareth Gardner recently unearthed a treasure trove of young leaders in the making among school photos from across Tamworth and district for this week's Flashback Friday.
School leaders can be the first step towards a career in positions of leadership. Please carefully examine our photos, as more than likely you are looking at a number of future leaders.
Politicians are some of our highest profile leaders.
Examining a political snapshot for Tamworth at all levels of government in 2004 shows us that:
For many, an entry into politics comes via a term in local government, and in 2004 businessman James Treloar was Tamworth's mayor.
Mr Treloar served two terms as Tamworth mayor, from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2001 to 2010, for a period of 14 years, earning him the title of the city's longest serving mayor.
