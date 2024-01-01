Coal mine set to become koala paradise as years of work starts to pay off

Two and a half years after a controversial coal project was sent up in smoke, progress is being made on rehabilitating land once earmarked for mining by Chinese coal producer Shenhua.
Following enquiries from the Leader, the state government has provided an update on efforts to turn four parcels of land into a lush habitat for koalas and other endangered species.
The land in Breeza, Barraba, Mt Watermark, and Tambar Springs make up what the government refers to as the Waratah Project, initially announced as the Liverpool Plains Biodiversity Project.
"After the 6300 hectares of land known as the 'Waratah Project' was acquired from the Shenhua Energy Company Limited in January 2022, we have been working hard on a range of activities aimed at increasing the biodiversity at these sites," North West Local Land Services project coordinator, Caleb Doyle, said.
"One of our goals for the project was to improve habitat for koalas and other threatened species, which we have achieved by planting 24,500 trees and shrubs to date to support koala habitat and other biodiversity outcomes."
Some of the land procured by the state government was sold to local farmers, while the rest is being returned to nature.
"Native trees and shrubs were chosen that are well known to provide a good source of food to koalas, as well as suitable habitat," Mr Doyle said.
"We have also partnered with the University of Sydney and the Department of Planning and Environment on various koala monitoring projects such as Koala Song meters, drone monitoring and leaf sampling."
Local Land Services (LLS) also provided a report detailing the full outcomes of the project since January 2022, which have so far cost about $2.7 million to bring about.
The government organisation says over the last two years it has hired more than 22 local businesses and contractors - mostly from Gunnedah - delivering economic benefits to the local community.
It has also launched two on-ground and three aerial programs targeting feral pigs, goats, deer, foxes, and feral cats, all of which are non-native to the area and have been wreaking havoc on the environment for decades.
The state government has also sprayed more than 4778 hectares at the project's Breeza and Tambar Springs sites to control the spread of invasive weeds in the area.
Nearly two dozen neighbouring landholders have been engaged in continuing the land services' efforts to manage weed and pest animals.
Mr Doyle said the purpose of this outreach was to ensure their efforts to revegetate the land were sustainable into the future.
"It is our hope that these measures not only improve the biodiversity of these sites generally, but that these sites will remain capable of supporting threatened species populations in the North West," he said.
Lastly, the LLS report says the government has also been engaging with local Indigenous groups with four community events in Gunnedah and six "On Country" events.
According to the report, Indigenous businesses have also been employed as a means to contribute directly to the growth of NSW's First Nations Economy, with 6 per cent of the project's budget being spent on "Aboriginal procurement".
