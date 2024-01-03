When the weather is sunny, the pools are the place to be in Tamworth

While coastal Queensland has been hit by some terrible weather since Christmas, Tamworth and district has been lucky receiving rather mild rainfall events.
These events have not generally hung about for any length of time and brought with them temperatures ranging from the early to mid 30s.
This has meant a steady flow of families enjoying the coolness of the city's two public pools.
This includes Scully Park pool, when the Leader's photographer Peter Hardin dropped by on Thursday, December 28.
The Scully Park pool complex includes a 50-metre, seven-lane pool, covered infants wading pool and waterslide, catering to every level of swimmer.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a continuation of warm to hot, sunny days with little or no chance of rainfall for the the week ahead.
Recent rainfall has helped drop Northern Slopes fire ratings back to moderate through to the weekend, however, the North Western districts will jump to a high rating on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6.
