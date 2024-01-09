Man cops eight years behind bars after South Tamworth home invasion

A MAN has been jailed for his role in a terrifying home invasion in Tamworth where two adults were held at gunpoint.
Jayelem Cutmore will spend more than eight years behind bars after he was sentenced in Tamworth District Court for a string of robbery and firearm offences.
Strike Force Tabain was launched by Oxley detectives and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate an aggravated break-and-enter in Oak Street in 2022, where five guns were stolen.
Police allege the stolen guns were then used in the Thompson Crescent armed home invasion at about 10:10pm on March 2, 2022.
Cutmore, along with two co-accused men, stormed the home after a woman was offered a couple of hundred dollars to drop them near the house.
According to an eight-page set of agreed facts, while inside the home, one of the men held a gun to the woman's head, and pulled at her towel, leaving her naked.
She told the men, "please, please, I have two kids", according to the facts.
A man, who was outside in the shed, ran into the house when he heard the armed men yelling at the woman in the kitchen.
One of the co-accused struck the man with the rifle, took the machete, put the gun in the man's mouth, before holding it above his head and threatening to shoot him.
According to the facts, one of the men pulled the trigger, and a shot was fired, but the bullet missed the man's head.
The man was then hit on the hand with the machete, which left him with cuts and grazes.
The woman gave the men $300 and they fled the home.
On June 30, 2022, police raided a home on Tingira Street where Cutmore was living with his now ex-partner Zali May Judy Lake.
Officers uncovered several firearms, gun parts, and ammunition in the ex-couples bedroom.
Police received intelligence Cutmore was travelling in a grey Holden Colorado on Gap Road in Werris Creek.
According to the agreed facts "Cutmore stated in relation to the firearms and ammunition that 'they were mine. I got em and I put em there, and my missus didn't know nothing about em, and that's all I got to say'."
The 21-year-old previously pleaded guilty to robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life in a non-public place; and two counts of using or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm part.
During the sentencing one count of possessing ammunition without holding a licence; specially aggravated enter dwelling with intent using a dangerous weapon; and using or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm part were taken into account.
Judge Andrew Coleman sentenced Cutmore to eight years and six months behind bars, with a non-parole period of four years and eight months.
Judge Coleman made a recommendation the 21-year-old should complete a residential or inpatient rehabilitation course, if deemed necessary at the time of his release.
Cutmore's sentence was backdated to begin on June 30, 2022, to take into account time served.
He will be first eligible for parole in February 2027.
Some of the co-accused remain before the court.
