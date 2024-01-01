The Northern Daily Leader
Nowendoc community opposes the closure of it's historic public school

By Samantha Townsend
Updated January 2 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 7:45am
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall outside Nowendoc Public School, which they are hoping will not be closed by the Department of Education. Picture file
With thousands of teacher vacancies across the state, yet another rural public school with eight decades of history is facing permanent closure.

