Nowendoc community opposes the closure of it's historic public school

With thousands of teacher vacancies across the state, yet another rural public school with eight decades of history is facing permanent closure.
Nowendoc Public School, which has been in recess for three years with no students enrolled, could move to permanent closure this year.
It comes as Department of Education figures show there were 2030.10 full-time equivalent teaching vacancies in public schools in NSW as of September 25, 2023.
But in an eleventh hour move to keep the doors open at Nowendoc, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is lobbying the department to give the community and local families another chance to find and enrol local students.
"No one from the department has spoken to the community in three years, so locals think it's closed and not in recess and have been sending their children to Walcha (72 kilometres away)," Mr Marshall said.
"There has been plenty of new families move to the area and they need to be contacted about their school options."
Mr Marshall said he was advised in December by the department that it was commencing a process to close the school for good and sell off its assets.
"If the department is allowed to formally close Nowendoc Public School there will be no coming back, it will be gone forever," Mr Marshall said.
"Inevitably, the school buildings, land and even the principal's house next door would be sold off, which would be a great shame and deny future Nowendoc district youngsters the chance to receive an education close to home.
"I think everyone understands the department cannot keep the school 'in recess' indefinitely, but with some new young families moving into the area in the last 12 months, there should be one last opportunity given to the community to locate and enrol students, before the final bell in rung on the school."
Mr Marshall said the department had advised the final student finished at Nowendoc Public School in 2020. The school was kept open but placed into recess from the 2021 school year.
"The community and I strongly oppose the permanent closure until the department undertakes some further work to survey the community and cast the net widely for students," he said.
Mr Marshall said he had been informed the department would do a survey early this year.
"In the meantime, Nowendoc Public School must remain in recess for the time being, to keep it as an option for future students currently in, or moving into, Nowendoc," he said.
A Department of Education spokesperson said there had been no enrolment enquiries for Nowendoc Public School since it was placed in recess at the start of 2021.
"The decision to close the school was made after a consultation process earlier this month that included the local MP and representatives from the NSW Teachers Federation, the Armidale Primary Principals Association, and the Federation of P&C Associations of NSW," the spokesperson said.
"No concerns about the closure were raised during that consultation period."
Nowendoc is not the only region affected by schools in recess or closure.
