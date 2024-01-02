'A quantum leap from where we were': Pirates sign up to online analysis platform

Andrew Verrell is like a kid with a new toy.
Returning to the Pirates' fold for their 2024 Central North campaign, as their analyst, he will be the man driving the newest tool in their coaching arsenal.
The club has signed up to online analysis platform Hudl.
Used by professional and amateur teams across the globe - there are more than 200,000 that utilise the platform across 40 sports - it is in essence a one stop shop for analysing video and statistics.
"It's a player interface where we can really engage the players and we see that we can get some real benefits there," returning co-coach Garry Walsh explained.
Verrell can't wait to get stuck in to using the platform, which he believes will be - pardon the pun - a game-changer as far as analysis goes.
"It's going to be a quantum leap from where we were," he said.
Designed to capture and analyse video and data faster and more effectively, with feedback available instantaneously, it will be a whole new world.
"We were restricted in the past because we only had a video at home and limitations," Verrell said.
"(Now) we can analyse anything we want to out of the game."
Even training.
Once the video is uploaded, Verrell can then pretty much do whatever he wants with it.
He can focus on an individual player; follow their game, get their stats and even cut a highlight reel, or focus on a specific facet such as scrums.
Verrell can also create his own clip to show back with comments, notes and drawings like what you might see on the coverage for a Wallabies or Super Rugby game.
In Walsh's opinion one of the best rugby brains "this side of the blue mountains", when he came back on board he was very keen to get the man they call the 'Doctor' or 'Doc' involved.
Part of the coaching team with Walsh when they won their first premiership in 24 years in 2009, Verrell succeeded him as coach before transitioning into more of a club coaching director role.
But due to other commitments it has been a few years since he has had any official involvement.
Fortunately for Walsh and Pirates he didn't take too much convincing.
These days based predominantly at Hawks Nest, with everything Verell needs only a click away, the Hudl platform means he doesn't need to be in Tamworth all the time.
In preparation mode for the influx of Country Music Festival campers - they have a working bee this Sunday (January 7) from 7am - Walsh said they would kick off training the week after the festival.
