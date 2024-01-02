The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'A quantum leap from where we were': Pirates sign up to online analysis platform

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Verrell (left) will be providing the analysis expertise to Pirates co-coaches Garry and Jack Walsh. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Andrew Verrell (left) will be providing the analysis expertise to Pirates co-coaches Garry and Jack Walsh. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Andrew Verrell is like a kid with a new toy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.