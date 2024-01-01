Driver on wrong side of CBD road accused of being drunk behind wheel

A MAN has been accused of being drunk behind the wheel when he allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road in Tamworth.
Specialist highway officers from the Oxley Police District were patrolling Kable Avenue at about 1:30am on Christmas Eve, when they allegedly spotted a silver Toyota cross over double, unbroken road lines.
Officers claim the car crossed the road on a bend when an ambulance was allegedly approaching in the opposite direction.
Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver of the car, a 35-year-old male, was subject to a roadside test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The 35-year-old was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he's accused of returning a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.114, more than double the legal limit.
The man's licence was suspended, and he was issued a notice to front Tamworth Local Court at a later date.
In a separate incident on December 22, a 41-year-old man, was pulled over by New England Highway Patrol officers for speeding.
Officers stopped a Nissan Navara ute on Waterfall Way, at Hillgrove, near Armidale, at about 4:42pm.
At the scene, officers claim the 41-year-old became extremely anxious, and allegedly returned a positive breath test and oral drug test.
He was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station.
On the way to the station, officers allegedly noticed a pungent smell of cannabis, and saw a plastic container holding what appeared to be green vegetable matter.
At the station, the 41-year-old allegedly told police the green matter was cannabis. Officers weighed the substance, which allegedly totalled three grams.
The 41-year-old was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and will front court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.