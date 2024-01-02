Tamworth celebrates: goodbye to the old 2023 and hello a fresh new 2024

The champagne was popped and songs were sung as Tamworthians waited in anticipation for the clock to strike midnight and the new year to roll in.
Pubs, venues, and restaurants across the region on Sunday night, December 31, were filled with partygoers who celebrated the countdown to 2024.
The Southgate Inn had a twist this New Year's Eve, taking on a Mexican theme with tacos and Jarritos magaritias on the menu for patrons, and they were treated to the extraordinary vocals of singer Kiara Rutley.
While across town, locals tore up the dancefloor at the Longyard Hotel for the double-denim New Year's Eve party.
The festivities spilt out into the North West region, with mixologists whipping up delicious cocktails at the Dungowan Hotel.
And the Werris Creek Golf Club started the year off with a bang as a fireworks display danced across the night sky.
Now, the question is: what will 2024 bring to the North West in coming months?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.