Man airlifted to hospital after farming machinery accident

A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was struck by heavy machinery during a farming accident.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to a property in Tingha at about 12:15pm on December 30, 2023.
When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a man, aged in his 50s, had been struck by a backhoe bucket.
The man suffered multiple injuries and was treated by critical care paramedics at the scene.
He was airlifted to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
It was a busy last few days of 2023 for the chopper service after crews were called to Moree Hospital following reports a woman had suffered a serious medical episode.
The woman, aged in her 50s, was flown to Tamworth hospital, at about 2:40pm on December 29, for specialist treatment.
She was stabilised by the critical care team before she was airlifted to Tamworth in a serious condition.
A day earlier, on December 28, a man in his 60s was airlifted by the chopper service from Inverell to Tamworth for specialist treatment.
He suffered from a serious medical condition before he was stabilised and transferred to Tamworth.
On December 26, at about 1am, chopper crews were called to Glen Innes Hospital for an urgent transfer to Tamworth.
When the chopper arrived at the hospital base, crews were told a woman in her 30s had suffered a serious cardiac condition.
The critical care paramedics managed to stabilise the woman before she was airlifted to Tamworth for further specialist treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.