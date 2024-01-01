Tamworth boys turn sweet gesture into charity drive for kids in hospital

Two Tamworth boys are on a mission to ensure the season of giving lasts year-round.
From their close-knit Westdale neighbourhood, longtime friends Jack Kirkmann and Oliver Garrett have spent nearly a month of their summer holidays raising money for the children's ward at Tamworth hospital.
The duo raised $252 by handing out lollies and accepting donations for buying toys to give to Tamworth's sick and injured kids.
"They just had a sign out and a tin [for donations] and it was just, donate if you can. If not, here's some lollies anyway," Jack's mum Shirley Kirkmann told the Leader.
The boys also handed out free lollies last year, but this year is the first time they turned it into a charity drive.
"It just popped into my head that we could take donations," Oliver said.
Jack said they developed the idea while playing games and talking over the popular chat app Discord.
"We literally thought of it at 10pm at night," he said.
The pair said the best part of the fundraiser was when Oliver donned an inflatable Santa 'abduction' costume to get more attention from passersby.
Based on an alien costume with the same theme, the Santa costume "hugged" Oliver and made it look like St Nick was "stealing" the young boy.
"And then [Oliver] went out into the middle of the street and started dancing in it," Jack said, laughing at the memory.
Originally the boys had planned on donating the toys at Christmas, but it quickly became clear to them they could have a bigger impact by waiting.
"One of the reasons we decided to wait is because we thought the hospital would've gone through a lot of stuff over Christmas so this is to replenish that for birthdays through the year," Jack's mum said.
The change of plans also allowed them to take advantage of Boxing Day and end-of-year discounts, and the boys spent much of Oliver's birthday (December 29) searching for deals to maximise the impact of their donation.
Ms Kirkmann said she's proud of Jack and Oliver for their dedication to helping others.
"I was in the SES [State Emergency Service] for 10 years, so it's very much a thing [Jack has] grown up around. To him it's normal to be doing these types of things," she said.
Now that the toys have been bought, the boys are planning to make their donation on or soon after January 2 to make sure the children's ward can start the year out on the right foot.
They also say they're already planning ahead so they can make next year's toy drive an even bigger success.
