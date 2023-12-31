The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Health, happiness, and everything in between, Tamworth's 2024 resolutions

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 31 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony and Carol Garrick said after the roller coaster that was 2023, they'd be happy if next year simply passes by with no major issues. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tony and Carol Garrick said after the roller coaster that was 2023, they'd be happy if next year simply passes by with no major issues. Picture by Peter Hardin

It's that time of year again, time to make a fresh start on a new set of goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.