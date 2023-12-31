Health, happiness, and everything in between, Tamworth's 2024 resolutions

It's that time of year again, time to make a fresh start on a new set of goals.
As 2023 fades into history, the Leader set out to ask locals what their New Year's resolutions are for 2024.
While some Tamworthians look to improve their health, three-time cancer survivor Tony Garrick says he'll be happy if he makes it to 2025 "in the same sort of condition I'm in now".
"The worst prognosis I've got so far is my birth certificate. It guarantees that I'm going to die someday," he said with a laugh.
Before that day comes, Mr Garrick says he's looking forward to his 86th birthday next month as well as spending as much time as possible with his wife, Carol.
"He's a walking dead," Mrs Garrick said, getting in on the joke.
"We don't usually make New Year's resolutions. We just hope everything works out for the next year."
Continuing the health trend, Elliot Clarke said he'd like to try losing 15 kilograms.
"That's probably the one that I'd actually try to do the most," Mr Clarke said.
"I've got rugby season coming up so I'd better get ready for that, get fit."
The near six-and-a-half foot tall U18 player said he aims to get into the gym more often so he can "hopefully" start playing grade rugby on the weekends.
Whether their goals are big or small, we found many Tamworthians' resolutions involve improving their well-being.
Rounding out the health bandwagon, the Hawkins family is united in a joint resolution to have a healthy year.
"I want to have a healthier lifestyle by eating better," Steve Hawkins said.
"and exercising more," his wife Jill added.
Crystal Elliott's resolution is simple yet profound.
"I just want happiness for everyone, that's probably all," she said.
Whereas many people's resolutions are inwardly-focused, Ms Elliott says her aim is to spread joy amongst her friends and neighbours.
"I want everyone to have a great year," she said.
Steve and Carol Fryer take a different approach to New Year's resolutions, first and foremost by not having any.
"We don't have any resolutions. They're too easy to break," Mrs Fryer said.
Instead of stressing themselves over a start-of-year commitment, the couple prefer to take each day as it comes, navigating life's twists and turns with freedom and flexibility.
"We just let things evolve," Mr Fryer agreed.
The couple embody the idea that the easiest resolution to keep is simply not having a resolution at all.
