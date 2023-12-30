'I feel really content': Porter enjoying post-retirement life

Stacey Porter admits she can't imagine a time when softball isn't part of her life.
Nor does she want to.
"I prefer not to think about it," she joked.
Fortunately that should be a long way off yet, albeit not necessarily in the same capacity as it has been for almost half of her life: being not only her passion but her job.
"You know softball you can play until you are a fair age," she said.
"Lots of women do that and there's some amazing masters tournaments out there now."
"And who knows a coaching role down the track might fill a void as well."
For now though the record-setting Tamworth talent still has plenty to give on the diamond.
In the midst of the local season in Brisbane, in March she will head to Japan for what will be her 17th season playing in the league over there.
Incidentally where her decorated international career started, with Porter making her debut for Australia during their 2002 tour to Japan, the country holds a special place in her heart and has become a second home.
"You know I'm back for a day and it doesn't feel like I've left," she said.
Regarded as one of - if not the - premier domestic competitions in the world, it's not just the level of softball, which is "top notch" and her team, SG Holdings, that keeps drawing the recently-inducted Tamworth Softball Association life member back.
"They're disciplined, they respect the game, the country is beautiful, it's good food," she said.
Still enjoying playing at the elite level, and all that that entails, at the moment she is taking it year-by-year but would like to play for at least another couple.
It does mean she misses out "on a lot of things" back home, but since calling time on her days in the green and gold post the Tokyo Olympics, she has got to enjoy more time at home. It was one of the reasons she cited for stepping away from national duties.
Leaving behind a legacy that includes a record number of games for her country - 446 - two years on Porter doesn't have any regrets about her decision.
"I was a little bit worried when I retired, not knowing how I'd feel about it all," the 41-year-old said.
"I was definitely ready but then as the next tournaments for the Aussie Spirit rolled on..."
But she hasn't had any itchy feet.
"I feel really content," she said.
"I've got some time back to myself, which is good and I'm enjoying more down time.
"So it's been great."
She admits it probably helped that she wasn't giving the game away entirely.
As well as still playing in Japan, initially she was also still playing for NSW.
It satiated the competitive spirit that was inherent from an early age.
"I was competitive from five when I started playing softball and it's never gone," Porter admitted.
"If I'm playing cards, if I'm playing Yahtzee, whatever I'm playing I'm always trying to win."
Making the announcement of her retirement in the aftermath of the Aussie Spirit's exit from the Olympics, having had time now to reflect on what she achieved in the green and gold, she spoke of feeling "full of pride" and grateful for the opportunities she had.
"I was very lucky to have been involved for such a long time," she said.
"Softball's not as popular as it used to be, which is unfortunate, but I treasure those times that I was around when it was so popular and during that sort of peak Olympic period.
"That I could participate in those Olympics (she won silver at Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing four years later), and even stick around for 12 or 13 years and do another one is pretty special."
