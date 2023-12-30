Blue Boars premiership-winner hooks in as Hunter Wildfires take shape

THE last pre-season Hunter Wildfires hooker Hamish Moore did was with the NSW Waratahs three seasons ago.
Moore, then 20, returned home to the family property near Walgett at Christmas and didn't return to Sydney. City life was not for him.
But, after helping Narrabri win their first Central North premiership since 2015 in 2022, Wildfires coach Scott Coleman convinced the former Australian Schoolboy to have another crack at the Shute Shield.
Despite little preparation, Moore played off the bench in round one and went on to be among the best in the 2023 competition.
This pre-season Moore, who now works on a property near Singleton, hasn't missed a training session.
What's more, he has been among the leaders so far.
"This is Hamish's first pre-season with us. I think it will be his last season," Coleman said.
"I'm confident he will get picked up by a Super Rugby franchise."
"He has got what it takes. He has put on eight kilos of muscle and is sitting at 111kg.
"Rugby-wise, he has it all. He has to nail his details as a hooker - the lineout and scrum. If he can perfect that, he is like having another genuine seven. He is so good around the park."
Moore is accomplished at seven. He played there for the Blue Boars.
He is competing with former NSW Waratah Andrew Tuala for the hooking position for the Wildfires. Tuala is also adept at loose head prop.
Both will relish working with World Cup-winning Wallaby and former national forwards coach Andrew Blades, who has joined the club.
Former Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel is also working as a consultant and will hold his first session when training resumes after the new year.
The Wildfires start back on January 8 and have locked in trials against Manly in Singleton on March 9, Western Sydney at Maitland on March 16 and Brisbane club Souths in Coffs Harbour on March 23.
Moore hasn't been the only north west talent impressing on the training track, with Coleman also singling out Gunnedah-raised half-back Nick Murray.
"Nick Murray is always one of our hardest trainers and has put on 6kg of muscle," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.