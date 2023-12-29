Toby Maslen talks authenticity, dashed dreams and Fiji dreaming

The social animal inside Toby Maslen had stirred.
"Christmas is a great time for me - I love getting around and seeing my family," said the Pirates flanker, whose four siblings includes ACT Brumby Erika Maslen.
The 22-year-old was speaking from Brisbane - where he was busy ultilising what he considers his greatest asset, sociability, among the family of his partner, Ruby Williams.
Next month, he will jet to a land renowned for the warmth and hospitality of its inhabitants.
For the second straight year, Maslen will line up for the Pacific Nomads at Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens. Prior to the tournament's 2023 edition, he had not been to the island nation before.
"I loved the experience," he said of the 2023 Coral Coast Sevens. "I thought it was unreal, both with the footy and the culture side of things."
"We didn't win it," he added. "But we obviously proved a lot of people wrong and took the crowd by surprise ... With a team thrown together so suddenly, we did pretty well in the comp."
As a child, Maslen - who toured New Zealand with the NSW Country under-16 side - dreamed of becoming a professional rugby player.
The dream followed him into adulthood, when he played for the NSW Gen Blue under-18 side against a Western Force development outfit in Perth.
"I was hoping that something would come out of it, but it never did," he said. "And that was the end of the pathways for me."
"No, not really," he replied when asked if that was difficult to accept. "I saw it coming."
He added: "I just wasn't as focused on footy after that ... and kind of focusing more on work and everything, because I was getting towards the end of my trade."
The qualified carpenter is now focused on a return to Pirates' starting lineup in 2024. Work and recuperation from injuries resulted in him starting last season late, and he played mainly second grade.
"Definitely," he said of wanting to cement a first-grade spot in 2024.
The Carinya Christian School alumnus is unsure of what his greatest challenge in life was. But he knows how he wants to be remembered.
"Just for being who I am, and for everything that I've done," he said.
