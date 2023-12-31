Out with the old, in with the new: what can Tamworth expect this year

THE NEW year is all about finding balance in Tamworth.
That's according to local psychic and medium Mandy Coles, who was guided by a set of colourful ribbons as she made her predictions for 2024.
Ms Coles told the Leader as residents welcome in the new year, the next 365 days will be about resetting and preparing for change.
"Tamworth, and Tamworth people, have an opportunity this year to bring about for themselves new thoughts, new ideas, new beginnings, and opportunities," she said.
"We're actually moving into an energetic year of huge abundance.
"The new year will also be about infinite opportunities, harmony and abundance with the digits of 2024 equally eight, which represents the infinity symbol."
To embrace the fresh start on the horizon, Ms Coles said it was crucial to let go of the old, "clear the decks", and release anything that's no longer serving you.
"You can't bring the rubbish with you," she said.
The same principle applies to the representatives who govern the country music capital, Ms Coles said.
"The powers that be who look after Tamworth need to look at how they reset, and what they program on the ground to actually start the growth forward," she said.
"But they have to get rid of the dead wood.
"That can be a building, it can be a situation, it can be a plan that's not working."
Referencing periwinkle and mint ribbons, Ms Coles said the colours represented "a whole new set of circumstances" heading for Tamworth.
She said this would require constant communication with residents, and having the right people at the helm.
"Tamworth has got a long way to go, but boy it's got the opportunity to grow," Ms Coles said.
And in 2024, these newcomers will provide "different energies" and perspectives to the regional city.
"I think you've got some very good people in your community, where if they were embraced, and put into positions they need to be, it would be magic," Ms Coles said.
Out of the coloured ribbons which represented what's in store for Tamworth this year, Ms Coles said it was important to note none of them represented stress.
"We have the opportunity to actually bring in change comfortably," she said.
Like anything, it won't be all smooth sailing, but Ms Coles said looking at things with the right mindset, sensibly, and with an openness to what's new would be the recipe for success.
"I feel if everybody does that individually, collectively we can't lose."
