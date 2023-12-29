Learner driver with no plates clocked at 150km on highway near Tamworth

A LEARNER driver who wasn't displaying any L-plates has been caught driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit near Tamworth.
Peel Highway Patrol officers were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Oxley Highway, at Appleby, when they clocked a car travelling at 150kmh at about 6:15pm on December 28.
The highway is sign posted 100kmh.
When officers pulled the car over a 22-year-old male produced a provisional Fijian licence, before further checks revealed the man was the holder of a NSW learners permit.
Learner drivers in NSW are restricted to driving no faster than 90kmh.
The driver, who had only held the learners licence for six months, was also subjected to roadside breath and drug testing. He returned negative results to both tests.
Three adult passengers were also in the car at the time, none of whom held a licence.
The driver was fined $2794 and incurred 12 demerit points.
The 22-year-old was also fined $1226 for not being accompanied by a licensed driver, tester or police officer, and not displaying L-plates.
His licence was suspended for six months, and the man's number plates were confiscated for three months.
During the crackdown, a 21-year-old provisional driver was caught travelling 57 kilometres over the speed limit on Christmas Day.
The male driver, who was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Hilux, was travelling on the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis, at about 1:50pm.
The highway is a 100kmh zone.
The 21-year-old was recorded travelling at 157kmh, and was suspended from driving for six months.
Two teenagers, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old male, were also caught driving more than 30 kilometres over the speed limit.
The 19-year-old was driving on Manilla Road, near Red Hill on December 27, when officers recorded a black MG station wagon travelling at 140kmh.
An infringement notice was issued, and his licence was suspended for three months.
The 17-year-old was driving a green Subaru on Fossickers Way, Klori on the same day, when he was caught driving at 130kmh.
Further checks revealed the provisional driver was restricted to driving at 90kmh.
Double demerits will remain in place until January 1 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.