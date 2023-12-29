The Northern Daily Leader
Learner driver with no plates clocked at 150km on highway near Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
The learner driver was clocked driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit on the Oxley Highway near Appleby. Picture by NSW Police
A LEARNER driver who wasn't displaying any L-plates has been caught driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit near Tamworth.

