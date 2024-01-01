An escape to the playground just the thing now school's out for 2023

Tamworth Regional Playground was a popular hang out for children just prior to Christmas, as they wound-down from the 2023 school year.
Despite the warmer temperatures, it was not just the splash pad in high demand, although the cooling water was very nice.
The Leader's photographer Peter Hardin found plenty of children enjoying the playground, school-free days, and the weather on Thursday, December 21.
With a long list of facilities, such as a bike track, fitness circuit, 'skywalk', Mammoth Swing, carousel, junior and senior play zones, flying fox, and embankment slide the playground has something for children of all ages.
The free picnic and barbecue areas are a plus for parents, along with the close proximity to Hopscotch Cafe.
With a few weeks of school holiday freedom to fill before the 2024 school year starts, Tamworth children are spoiled for choice when it comes to playgrounds and parks.
The city also offers it's younger residents the Tamworth Regional Skate Park and the Deck Cafe on the corner of Peel and Macquarie Streets.
The Victoria Park Precinct, in Endeavour Drive, East Tamworth, includes a range of activity destinations: the Tamworth Marsupial Park and Adventure Playground, Tamworth Regional Botanic Gardens, Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club, Tamworth and District Model Engineers and the Tamworth Community Garden.
