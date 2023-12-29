Sniffer dogs detect drugs in CBD, eight people to front court

EIGHT people will front court in Tamworth after dogs sniffed out drugs in the city centre.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District conducted an overnight drug detection dog operation in the Tamworth CBD in a bid to stamp out prohibited substances.
The operation kicked off at 8pm on Friday, December 22, and wrapped up at 2am on Saturday, December 23.
During the operation officers conducted 26 searches, almost half of those uncovering illict substances.
Of the searches, 11 people were detected with drugs, and eight of those were charged with possessing prohibited drugs.
They were issued court attendance notices and will front court at a later date.
If convicted of the charge, the offence carries up to two years behind bars, or a fine of up to $2200.
During the six hour police blitz, officers dished out six move-on directions, and four offensive behaviour fines.
Officers are expecting to continue with drug detection operations in the CBD in the future.
