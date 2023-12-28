The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Thousands without electricity after birds cause chaos on power lines

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 29 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 1000 homes were affected by the power outage. Picture by Essential Energy
More than 1000 homes were affected by the power outage. Picture by Essential Energy

TWISTED power lines have left more than 1000 homes without power in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.