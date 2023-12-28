Thousands without electricity after birds cause chaos on power lines

TWISTED power lines have left more than 1000 homes without power in Tamworth.
Essential Energy crews responded to reports of an unplanned power outage just after 8pm on Thursday, December 28.
Power was cut to 1337 homes and businesses in East and North Tamworth leaving residents in the dark.
On arrival, crews found the outage was caused by birds impacting the electricity network on Carthage Street.
Essential Energy operations manager for the Northern Tablelands Mark Summers said the high voltage fault from the impact caused the power lines to come twisted on Murray Street.
East Tamworth residents told the Leader they heard loud "explosions" and witnessed the power lines swinging.
The outage also knocked out traffic lights on Marius Street, at both the Brisbane and Fitzroy Street intersections.
Crews worked to untangle the wires before restoring power to all affected households at about 10.15pm, more than two hours after electricity was cut.
"Essential Energy thanks customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused," Mr Summers said.
