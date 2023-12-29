Santas taking to Tamworth's streets and race day fun: what did you miss?

During the festive season the Leader's team has continued to maintain a finger on the local pulse, as we have done in 2023 and will do in 2024.
So in case you were busy relaxing by the pool, catching the latest movie on the big screen, fishing, or spending time with family or friends, here are a few of the stories that stood out for us this week.
Organised as a fundraiser by Tamworth Rotary Club of the First Light, this year's 'crawl' raised more than $10,000 for the Youth Insearch Foundation which provides peer-led youth trauma recovery and supports at-risk youth aged between the ages of 12 to 25.
Quirindi's annual Boxing Day race meeting again proved an irresistible lure for people, despite the mercury climbing to 31 degrees.
Club secretary manager Sam Taylor said it was "a fantastic meeting", with a forecast crowd of up to 2000 people.
There has been no shortage of court and crime in Tamworth during 2023, with court lists full of matters, and police officers working around the clock to keep the community safe.
With so many people travelling long distances at this time of year, community-run Driver Reviver sites are a welcome break.
As the clock counts down to 2024, New Year's party organisers are ramping up preparations for events to be held across the city and district.
