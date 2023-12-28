Charlie's juggling act: Raiders duties, full-time job and double degree

Oh, to be Charlie Henderson.
To be young, intelligent and talented - and not be content with being one of the country's most promising rugby league players.
Back home on his family's Dungowan property for Christmas, the 18-year-old will soon return to Canberra to resume pre-season training with the Raiders' SG Ball squad.
And then in February, he will commence a double degree in psychology and business at the University of Canberra, having recently graduated from Farrer.
Added to all that, Henderson will soon start a full-time job as a teacher's aide at Cranleigh, a specialist school for students aged between four and 12.
The young man's a machine.
"It's going really good," Henderson said of the relocation. "I'm lovin' it there at the moment.
"The move's been pretty easy with the family I'm living with. That's helped out a lot.
"And [I'm] getting pretty good mates within my team and that. So it's all pretty comfortable at the moment."
At the Raiders, Henderson has linked with his elder brother, Mitchell, who joined the club from the Knights last season.
Mitchell also lived with the aforementioned family, who are affiliated with the Raiders, when he first came to Canberra.
Henderson, a former Knights junior, survived the first player cut for Canberra's SG Ball squad - with it made after a recent trial win over Parramatta. He played a full game at halfback.
As long as I keep working hard, they said it should be all right,- Charlie Henderson
The second and final cut will be made after the Raiders' trial against the Steelers early next month.
"As long as I keep working hard, they said it should be all right," he said of Canberra and him playing SG Ball in 2024. "So I've just gotta stick to what I'm doing."
The Leader revealed this week that Mitchell was training with the Raiders' NRL squad. Henderson said his elder sibling, a role model to him, had helped him settle into life in the capital:
"We hung out a bit and played some golf and stuff. So he made the move easier, definitely."
