Council tries for goal with plan to turn Tamworth into 'premier' sports hub

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 29 2023 - 5:45am
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce with Tamworth Regional Council project manager Mark Gardiner at the Northern Inland Sporting Centre of Excellence site which has long been touted as the future 'premier' sports precinct for Tamworth ad the North West. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth has a fresh sporting strategy with sites for development selected just in time for the new year, but a tricky thing like funding is holding up play.

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

