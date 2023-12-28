Council tries for goal with plan to turn Tamworth into 'premier' sports hub

Tamworth has a fresh sporting strategy with sites for development selected just in time for the new year, but a tricky thing like funding is holding up play.
Councillors approved the 2023 version of the Northern Inland Centre of Sporting Excellence (NICSE) Sports Hub Master Plan at their latest meeting.
The NICSE, located just past the AELEC on Jack Smyth Drive in Hillvue, has been touted as the future 'premier' sports precinct not just for Tamworth, but the entire North West NSW.
But the sporting hub's new master plan is a bit scarce compared to previous ones, with no budgets listed nor timelines for delivery.
When councillor Brooke Southwell asked at the meeting why the 2023 master plan has less detail than previous years' plans, mayor Russell Webb said it came down to how sporting infrastructure was funded these days.
"With many of our master plans we haven't got the funding to do all the things stated within them," Cr Webb said.
"Quite often we've made the mistake of putting timelines on all of the actions in the plans and been criticised by the community for not being able to deliver."
Instead of committing to shaky timelines, the goal of the master plan is to provide flexibility by bringing Tamworth council into "strategic alignment" with a list of state and federal initiatives.
By taking this approach, council hopes to streamline projects so they can be shovel-ready as soon as funding opportunities arise.
The newly-approved master plan is an update to its 2021 version which directed the installation of the NICSE playground and outdoor gym next to the Tamworth Sports Dome.
The updated NICSE master plan keeps a few projects from its 2021 predecessor, including an extension to the gymnastics centre, future turf sport fields, and spaces for open greenery and tree planting.
The plan also outlines where council intends to build two car parks to add to the four already servicing the sports precinct.
The new car parks would add 222 spaces, bringing the combined total for the area up to 675 parking spaces.
The biggest difference is the 2023 version includes newly-updated designs for a proposed $45 million aquatics centre.
The combined aquatic centre and Northern Inland Centre of Sport and Health is proposed to be built on the northern side of Jack Smyth Drive, adjacent to the Tamworth Regional Hockey Centre.
Earlier this year Tamworth council scaled back the budget for the new multi-million dollar aquatic, sport and health centre by $17 million due to budgetary constraints.
"Being able to update that plan to reflect our previous decision around the aquatics facility within that space is fantastic to see," councillor Marc Sutherland said at council's latest meeting.
Tamworth council also intends to turn the Olympic swimming pool on Kable Avenue into an 'Adventure Pool', though nothing will happen on that front until the new aquatic facility is built.
So far council has received $15 million from the state government for the proposed aquatic centre and is waiting to hear back on an application for an equal contribution from the federal government.
If the application is successful, Tamworth will have to foot only the last third of the $45 million bill, but councillor Mark Rodda has previously told the Leader he "isn't holding his breath" for federal funding.
