Self-critical, easygoing and driven: good guy Brent McDonald in focus

Brent McDonald may have analysed his performance for this interview - viewing it through a critical eye, as is his wont.
He may have determined that he could have done better. And if he gets another opportunity, he will do so.
"I'm always pretty self-critical," the Moree Boars second-rower said.
McDonald, who turns 27 next month, regards the personality trait as "mostly a positive". He said "you never do good enough".
"You always wanna improve and do better," he added. "You notice the things you've done wrong more than the things you've done right."
Two months ago, McDonald - who works for his family's business, McDonald's Concrete and Earthmoving - got another opportunity to do something he strives to get right probably more than anything else in his life.
His four-year-old daughter, Isla, now has a little brother. "She's a bit rough sometimes, but she loves it," McDonald said of Isla's relationship with Eli.
"It's probably the thing I'm most proud of in myself; having a happy family and raising two kids and doing the best I can," he said, adding that he was "pretty easygoing".
"I don't really have a temper."
McDonald is engaged to Stacey McIntosh. She was sidelined when he starred for the Boars in a preliminary final win over the Roosters at Boughton Oval at Moree in August.
Presumably, she was also sideline when Moree lost to North Tamworth later that month in the grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
Her Moree born and bred man has re-signed with the Boars for the 2024 season as they search for their first Group 4 premiership since 2002.
"Everyone seems like they're up for it," McDonald said of the Boars' upcoming premiership campaign. "Keen to get going."
I couldn't imagine myself leaving. I think I'll die here.
The father of two is where he belongs. He loves the town he grew up in, and the club that is synonymous with the proud destination.
"I couldn't imagine myself leaving," he said after the preliminary final. "I think I'll die here."
Before that happens, McDonald has plenty of living to do - and plenty of parenting to get right.
"Just seeing them growing up," he said of the most enjoyable aspect of parenthood. "And they freak you out with the little things they do."
It's seemingly a good time to be Brent McDonald - who, clearly, acquitted himself well for this interview.
"I hope so," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.