Lake Keepit makes a splash among locals and visitors to the North West

The Reflections Caravan Park at Lake Keepit is fully booked from Christmas to New Year, with families enjoying lazy days, and some not-so-lazy days, by the water this holiday break.
The Leader's photographer found plenty of people out on the water when he visited the lake on Wednesday, December 27.
A park spokesperson said this period was traditionally a busy one with lots of regular visitors.
"We draw people from Tamworth and Gunnedah as well as from further afield, such as Newcastle and Sydney," the spokesperson said.
"People are enjoying the water in boats, kayaks, and jet skis, as well as swimming and fishing.
"We also have a a couple of play areas for younger children."
After a few cooler days at Christmas, Lake Keepit visitors have been enjoying some warmer days, sitting in the early to mid 30s. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast similar temperatures into the New Year, with a slight chance of showers on New Year's Eve.
