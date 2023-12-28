From action to animation, local box office is sizzling with entertainment

On a hot summer day, there is nothing better than grabbing a cold drink, box of popcorn and settling back in the cool dark to catch the latest movie on the big screen, and plenty of Tamworth's locals have been doing just that between Christmas and New Year.
Forum 6 cinema supervisor Tyler James said the action adventure fantasy, Aquaman, was proving the most popular with locals since its debut on Boxing Day, while younger movie patrons were flocking to the animated comedy adventure family movie, Migration.
Mr James said Tamworth's cinema had been busy since the start of school holidays however had picked up even more since Christmas, thanks to new releases.
Several films have come out in the last week including Disney's Wish, The Lost Kingdom, Anyone but you, and Godzilla minus one.
"The next new release of interest is the New Zealand film, Next goal wins, which opens New Year's Day, and tickets are already being sold," he said.
"We expect this movie to be a popular film, thanks to New Zealander Taika Waititi's reputation as director and actor."
The comedy drama is based on the true story of the American Samoan soccer team, known for its 31-0 loss to Australia in 2001.
The movie tells the story of Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who was tasked with training the team to compete in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, despite their reputation as the worst national team in the world.
