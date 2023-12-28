The Northern Daily Leader
From action to animation, local box office is sizzling with entertainment

By Newsroom
Updated December 28 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:30pm
Lee and Noelle McClelland, Tahlia Baker. Picture by Peter Hardin
On a hot summer day, there is nothing better than grabbing a cold drink, box of popcorn and settling back in the cool dark to catch the latest movie on the big screen, and plenty of Tamworth's locals have been doing just that between Christmas and New Year.

