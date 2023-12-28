Flashback Friday | 2004

The beginning of a new school year can be a stressful experience for parents and children, especially when there are youngsters heading into Kindergarten.
The Leader's photographer Gareth Gardner has unearthed a treasure trove of Kindergarten photos from schools across Tamworth and district for this week's Flashback Friday.
The year was 2004, and there was a good chance the names of those at least some of those new students were Joshua, Jack, Emily, or Jessica (the most popular baby names from 1999, according to the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages).
Are you among the fresh-faced students pictured?
In 2004 those children were lining up to see Shrek 2, The Incredibles, and The SpongBob SquarePants Movie, while their older siblings might have preferred Mean Girls or Spiderman 2.
The Nintendo DS handheld console was first released, continuing to revolutionise kids' activities with the eventual release of games like Nintendogs, Trace Memory, and New Super Mario Bros.
A year later Sony Interactive Entertainment would respond with the release of the Playstation Portable (PSP). At the same time, PC gaming also started taking off with major releases like Half-Life 2 and World of Warcraft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.