Tamworth's Driver Reviver prepares for 40 days of service and a better 2024

Volunteers at Tamworth's Driver Reviver rest stop say taking a break from a long drive is more important than ever as Australia puts the deadliest year on the nation's roads since 2018 in the rear view mirror.
The rest stop's site manager Frank Coleman told the Leader it's very easy to cause a crash if you're not taking steps to stay safe on the roads.
"You know when you're tired, you know when you've been asleep, but you don't know when you are asleep," Mr Coleman said.
The rest stop took a quick break of its own from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, but now they're getting ready for one of the busiest times of the year for Tamworth's roads.
"We're open for 40 days straight at this particular time because we've got the post-Christmas period, school holidays, and country music festival," Mr Coleman said.
Tamworth's Driver Reviver on Armidale Road operates from 9am to 6pm Monday to Sunday, offering weary travellers free cuppas and biscuits donated by companies like Bushells, Arnott's, and Shell.
Mr Coleman says the outpost employs every tactic possible to entice motorists into taking a proper rest, from un-lidded coffee cups to offering use of a windscreen cleaner (giving the added bonus of reducing eye strain from dirty windscreens).
"We want people to stop and have a bit of a break, not just have a quick grab and go," he said.
Most of all, the church volunteers offer a warm smile and friendly banter.
"If we can engage people in a conversation, it makes them slow down a bit and have a rest," Mr Coleman said.
"That makes their journey safer and hopefully they won't run into a car coming the other way that might be carrying someone's family."
Running the Driver Reviver takes at least two people doing three three-hour shifts per day.
Shifts are organised by Scripture Union NSW, a not-for-profit organisation that works alongside local churches to provide volunteer opportunities while spreading the union's evangelical message.
Volunteers Arlene Daniels and Siwa O'Leary heard about the volunteer opportunity while at their church.
"I'm thinking of retirement, and it would be great to give back to the community and help out in any small way I can," Ms Daniels said.
Ms Daniels said she goes straight from Driver Reviver to her full-time job at Woolies and is looking forward to retirement so she can take on more volunteer shifts.
Fellow churchgoer Ms O'Leary said since moving to Tamworth from Papua New Guinea more than 30 years ago, the local community has always made her feel welcomed and looked after.
She says she wants to pay forward that kindness.
"It's our community. Everybody has to help one another," Ms O'Leary said.
