Kaiden Lahrs on staying grounded, closing one chapter and starting another

He's one of rugby league's most highly touted prospects - the son of a Tamworth legend who is looking to create his own enduring legacy.
In an article earlier this month, the Townsville Bulletin described Kaiden Lahrs - the eldest child of former NRL star Tom Lahrs, or Learoyd-Lahrs - as "the most highly-credentialled schoolboy middle forward in a decade of NQ [North Queensland] schoolboy rugby league".
On the cusp of his 18th birthday, the former Farrer student - who moved with his family from Tamworth to Townsville three years ago - is currently training with the Cowboys' NRL squad as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Lahrs is in the first year of a three-year development deal with the Cowboys, meaning he trains full-time with the club's NRL squad and is eligible to make his NRL debut in round 11 in May, 2024.
"I try not to read into heaps of stuff," he said. "I try not to buy into all the stuff. I'm just trying to stay grounded a little bit."
The 2023 Australian Schoolboys vice-captain's main goal this season is to make his first-grade debut via the Hostplus Cup, formally the Queensland Cup, and launch his NRL career the following season.
Lahrs clearly has a detailed plan for his future. And fortunately for the former Broncos junior, he also has a level head.
The praise heaped on him was "a pat on the back", he said. "But I just think where I'm at at the moment, I've still got a fair bit to go before I do what I wanna do.
"So I'm just trying to chip away at it."
It's been a massive year in the teen's life. The signing of the Cowboys development deal was followed by his Australian Schoolboys selection and an associated one-off game against the Junior Kumuls in Papua New Guinea in July (he injured his shoulder in that match).
And last month, he had his high school graduation and formal.
"I don't know what I was thinking at the time," he said of his graduation from famed rugby league nursery Kirwan High.
"I was a little bit amazed that it was all done. Like, it was just a bit of a weird feeling, just to know that that was it - no more school."
Lahrs is spending Christmas with his family in Townsville. He turns 18 next month.
"I'm a pretty boring dude," he said, when asked if he had a big celebration planned for his 18th. "I might go to the pub with my family, and then head home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.