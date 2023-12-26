Year in review: there's more to Tamworth than cowboy boots and guitars

When I moved to Tamworth at the start of 2023, I often talked about how this city welcomed me with open arms and how excited I was to find my place here.
By the end of 2023, I'm happy to report that Tamworth, y'all didn't disappoint.
Between festivals, country shows, and the city's growing arts renaissance, it's clear this town has a one-of-a-kind culture that appeals to locals and visitors alike. But after the shine and gloss fades, you'll find there's even more substance just under the surface.
As I grew to know more people and get further involved in the local community, I found there's far more depth to this town than I initially realised.
Below you'll find a list of the stories from 2023 that shaped and re-shaped my view of Tamworth:
In March, building company Stroud Homes Tamworth unceremoniously shut its doors and scrubbed its website.
The sudden closure left customer and tradies scrambling for answers, and a statement from franchise owner Stroud Homes dismissing rumours of liquidation arguably made the situation even more confusing.
About a month later Stroud Homes Tamworth was forced into court-ordered liquidation.
'In distress' would also be an accurate way of describing customers left with half-finished homes and no word on when construction would resume.
However, I have kept in touch with some of the affected customers, and I'm happy to say that despite a few setbacks - both financially and time-wise - they have been able to progress with new builders.
In a year when Tamworth attracted record-breaking investment from Sydney, the collapse of a $12 million deal over ownership of the Longyard Golf Course stood out like a sore thumb.
Sydney company Kingdom Developments couldn't afford to complete the sale, choosing instead to walk away from a $1.2 million deposit. However, the deal blowing up turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Longyard Golf Course.
After the sale fell through, owner John O'Rourke put the golf course's long-time head golf professional, Steve Myers, in charge of running the place.
Four months later, Mr Myers joined hands with his biggest rival, Tamworth Golf Club general manager Paul Cunningham, to announce the two courses would host the city's first-ever professionally-run golf tournaments.
An annual favourite on Tamworth's event calendar, Fiesta la Peel came back bigger and better than ever in 2023.
To celebrate 10 years of the region's largest multicultural festival, Tamworth council decided to extend the event from a weekend party into a week-long extravaganza.
The festival's main weekend attracted at least 8000 people from across the region and around the globe, making this year's festival the most successful one yet.
However, what was truly illuminating was talking with the festival's organisers about the history of the event and what it means to residents from from 96 different nations who now call Tamworth home.
It was humbling to find so many people who see the value of this city and, like me, are proud to put down roots here despite being born thousands of kilometres away.
Sadly, not all of the stories I covered in 2023 were happy ones.
One of the most tragic was a light plane crash just north of Queanbeyan which killed three children from Tamworth and their grandfather, Peter Nally, who was piloting the plane on the afternoon of Friday, October 6.
The small aircraft crashed, then caught alight, killing all four passengers shortly after the start of a homeward journey from Canberra, where they had been visiting family.
The kids Raphael, 11; Evita, 9, and six-year-old Philomena Smith, are survived by their two younger siblings and their parents David and Elise, who had only recently moved to Armidale from Tamworth at the time of the accident.
There are no words that can adequately describe the grief of suddenly losing a child, let alone three.
The Smith family asked the media to respect their privacy, their action helping to protect the memory of the children from being sensationalised by a mass media machine which cares more about clicks than compassion.
It also allowed space for a huge flood of condolences and commiserations from several communities across the region.
The road to this last story started from a casual conversation I had with mental health advocate Trish Orchard about R U OK Day.
This year marks a decade since her son, Brad Johnson, died by suicide. In the years following Brad's death, Ms Orchard has dedicated herself to improving her community's mental health through teaching and listening.
During our extended interview, she told me an analogy for the grieving process I've not yet heard put into better words.
Ms Orchard's story reminded me that much like her grief, depression and suicidal ideation are not issues that simply go away after a day or two of work.
Even in a town that looks as friendly and idyllic to outsiders as Tamworth does, the number of calls to crisis hotlines increases every day, as does the number of people those overburdened services are unable to save.
It will take years of constant effort, advocacy, and active listening to get ourselves to a point in which we're well-equipped to handle the region's growing mental health crisis.
For Brad's sake, and for my own friends I've lost to suicide, I hope I can add to that work in 2024.
