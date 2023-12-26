The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Foster carer: 'giving a child a home and care' is a 'rewarding experience'

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foster carer: 'giving a child a home and care' is a 'rewarding experience'
Foster carer: 'giving a child a home and care' is a 'rewarding experience'

This Christmas, while thousands of people enjoy family time together, spare a thought for unfortunate children who may be living in temporary community housing, assisted by a rotating schedule of staff from social services such as Pathfinders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.