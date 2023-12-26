Foster carer: 'giving a child a home and care' is a 'rewarding experience'

This Christmas, while thousands of people enjoy family time together, spare a thought for unfortunate children who may be living in temporary community housing, assisted by a rotating schedule of staff from social services such as Pathfinders.
Pathfinders' intake assessment and support manager Lisa Harvey said across Tamworth, Armidale, Inverell, Glen Innes, Moree, and the Mid-North Coast, there were 96 foster carers.
That figure is inclusive of long-term care as well as short-term respite.
Considering around 17,000 children are living in out-of-home care in NSW alone, it's easy to see why support workers such as Ms Harvey are finding it increasingly difficult to help.
"It's really quite stressful, you really want to help," she said.
"I mean we do everything we can to find homes for the children, but we can only stretch so far."
It's an extreme challenge to attract and maintain foster carers, especially now given the current financial stress people are under, perhaps they are thinking twice about taking on foster children.
In 2022 the NSW government announced it would spend $100 million over five years to support vulnerable young people after they turned 18 and lifted the foster care support age to 21 bringing it into line with the rest of the country.
Hannah Dobos and her husband have been foster carers for 3.5 years and in that time have welcomed 23 'placements' through their home.
They have looked after 15 children in both permanent and respite care.
They currently have a teenager and a two-year-old living with them permanently.
The Dobos family also have three biological children, one aged 7 and 5-year-old twins.
Mrs Dobos said initially, they agreed to just take on respite care on weekends, but over time decided they would like to do more to help.
"We've said yes to things we wouldn't have ever imagined saying yes to," she said.
"We started by just saying yes to respite care for some weekends and our love for it and seeing the need for it has just grown."
According to Mrs Dobos, there is a real demand for respite carers.
"Respite carers are a godsend. They make it so much more sustainable for other carers who are doing it long-term and can make the difference between a child finding a secure home and not," she said.
"To have people they can turn to, so the carers can get a break or when emergencies come up is extremely important. We've seen situations where those respite carers can be very regular and build a good relationship with kids."
Mrs Dobos said being a foster carer was not without its challenges but the rewards of seeing the children grow and flourish were immense.
"It's a mix of all the emotions: the heartbreak for kids and their families, then a lot of joy that we get from getting to know them also," she said.
"I also see so much growth in my kids in how they understand other people in the world."
For those who may be considering helping the many children in need in our area, Mrs Dobos has some great advice.
"The advice I always give to people is don't think about the 10 years down the track, just take the next step because I think you can never expect what foster care is going to look like for you," she said.
"For us, the support has been nothing but incredible and the joy of giving a child a home and care has been a wholly rewarding experience.
"In some cases, the child may have come from difficult places but at the end of the day, they are just children who are looking for safety and stability and love."
