Families across Tamworth region come together for Christmas Eve sermons

As the festive season envelops Tamworth, communities are coming together via a myriad of sermons held on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
One such service at the Hallsville Uniting Church on Manilla Road shows how the yuletide season can bring together family members across several generations.
Church officials told the Leader the ages of congregants ranged from 95 years down to 18 months.
There was at least one member of every generation present, from the Silent Generation (born in 1928-1945) to Gen Alpha (born in 2010-present).
The Uniting Church service included costumes for children to take part in an impromptu nativity play.
Reverend Geoff Flynn said the Christmas Eve service brought out more young people than are usually in attendance, and grandparents who come nearly every Sunday were happy to have their young progeny join them.
Dozens of Christian churches across Tamworth will also commemorate the holiday with special sermons on the morning of Christmas Day.
St Peter's Anglican Church and St Stephen's Presbyterian Church - just to name a few - have services at 9am and 9:30am respectively.
