Priests and health experts advise looking after your mates this Christmas

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 24 2023 - 5:30pm
New Uniting Church minister Reverend Geoff Flynn held a 'Blue Christmas' sermon on Thursday, December 21, for people grieving during a season that often magnifies feelings of isolation. Picture by Gareth Gardner
New Uniting Church minister Reverend Geoff Flynn held a 'Blue Christmas' sermon on Thursday, December 21, for people grieving during a season that often magnifies feelings of isolation. Picture by Gareth Gardner

As mental health conditions continue becoming more prevalent among rural Australians, 'tis the season to check in on your loved ones mental well-being.

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

