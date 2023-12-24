Priests and health experts advise looking after your mates this Christmas

As mental health conditions continue becoming more prevalent among rural Australians, 'tis the season to check in on your loved ones mental well-being.
A recent report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) indicates mental health and substance abuse have become the second biggest group of diseases causing illness and premature death among Australians.
AIHW spokesperson Michelle Gourley said cancer remained the leading cause, but mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders overtook musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular diseases this year.
"We were able to estimate that mental health conditions and substance use disorders were the second-leading disease group causing total burden in 2023 (15 per cent) and the leading disease group causing non-fatal burden (26pc), higher than previous estimates," Ms Gourley said.
In recognition of how holiday stress can contribute to these concerns, Tamworth's new Uniting Church minister Reverend Geoff Flynn held a unique 'Blue Christmas' sermon for people struggling with a personal loss or mental health issues.
Mr Flynn said in his experience, people experiencing depression or grieving the death of a loved one during Christmastime stifle their emotions in one of two ways.
Some feel compelled to put on a happy face and pretend nothing's wrong, while others withdraw from family and friends entirely.
"There's a lot of pressure to be happy at Christmas, but it's awkward if you're heavily depressed. People might feel uncomfortable or worry about you withdrawing at a time when you're expected to be present," Mr Flynn said.
The service ran on Thursday, December 21, providing a compassionate space for those struggling to draw strength from one another.
"A service like this enables people to express their feelings, and we do it before Christmas so there's an opportunity for people to have sat with their 'blue' feelings and may be able to enter Christmas in a more honest way with their family," the reverend said.
For those seeking that sense of belonging outside of religion mental health professionals say new technologies can provide a huge benefit to rural patients.
A good place to start is the Australian Government's 5 to 10 minute 'Head to Health' quiz, referred to by some experts as a "gateway" to finding support.
