City centre shopping malls buzz with festive energy on Christmas Eve

Twas the day before Christmas, and all through the town, the last few Tamworthians search for the best gifts around.
While Tamworth locals will celebrate Christmas in style this year, the rising cost of living has meant shoppers have been more restrained in spending, making a list and checking it twice to ensure it was just right.
In many cases, people shopped early to avoid any last minute rush.
On Saturday, December 23, Peel Steet and shopping centres in the CBD, as well as at Shopping World in the West, were still doing a steady trade, but by Christmas Eve, the the rush to the check out had noticeably slowed.
Many stores in Centrepoint Tamworth had only a handful of people looking around for last-minute Christmas gifts.
One store's manager told the Leader she wasn't surprised by the lack of crowds on Christmas Eve, and that cost of living considerations had caused many locals to carefully plan their purchases this year.
"Times are tough, so a lot of people are researching what they want before going out to buy it to make sure they stay under budget," she said.
"They come in, grab what they're looking for, and check out. In past years we had more people wander and browse."
One thing shoppers were still looking for was those last minute food items to ensue a Christmas table with all the trimmings.
Supermarkets, greengrocers, butchers and bakeries bucked the quieter trend, as shoppers stocked up on last-minute groceries in preparation for the one day a year in which nearly every store in town closes.
"We knew it was gonna be crowded, but the fridge is empty, so what can you do? The whole family is coming over tomorrow," one shopper told the Leader.
There was a surge of shoppers in front of Penrose Meats and Bakers delight, as people sought to nab a few final meats and treats.
Capricorn Seafood Supplies, a regular favourite for fresh fish, opened at 5am to cater for the holiday demand.
When the Leader checked in with the seafood supplier at 10am they were very close to running out of stock.
