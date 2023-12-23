The charmed Sam Avard and the purpose and passion driving him

Sam Avard wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
Resplendent in a canary-yellow Christmas shirt beneath a serene country sky, the 21-year-old station hand cut an unbothered figure as he spoke over the phone from Romani Pastoral's Warrah station.
In a world littered with disillusioned workers, the Quirindi Lions forward stands out because he actually loves his job and the grandeur of his workplace.
"Everyday you're doing something different," he said of his job. "I'm starting to really get into working dogs now. So it's bloody good mucking around with them all the time."
Avard grew up on the land. His father Andrew, who will coach the Lions women in 2024, managed a cattle and cropping property near Warrah.
Avard attended Willow Tree Public School and then Quirindi High. He always planned to work on the land post-school.
"Always something to do with cattle, mainly, which is what I do here [Romani Pastoral]. We just look after a heap of cattle," he said.
"I'd like to have my own place one day ... run some cattle and that," he added.
Accompanying Avard as he helps feed the masses is his partner, Lilly Say. They have been together almost 18 months, having met at a Tamworth pub after a rugby game.
"She's from London," he said. "Came over here for a visa in 2020 and has stayed because she loves it here."
Family and friends are Avard's greatest assets. And when asked to pinpoint the moment he was most happy, he replied: "I'm always pretty happy."
This week Quirindi announced that Avard had re-signed with the club. They described him as dynamic.
The Lions have been having fun with their Facebook posts chronicling player re-signings, so it's hard to know how seriously to take this remark: "Unlike the usual pursuit of try-scoring glory, Sam is on a mission to minimize [sic] yellow cards in the 2024 season.
"Known for his fierce playing style, Avard aims to bring a fresh perspective to the game with a focus on discipline. In his own astute words, "Less yellow, more play"."
When asked if he had a discipline issue, the flanker-cum-hooker said he "wasn't too bad last year".
"Like, a lot of them were just silly calls, but anyway," he said, adding that he was "looking for a bit more discipline" in 2024.
He is also looking for grand final glory.
"That would be good for the club," he said of capturing a premiership. "We haven't won it, I don't know, since '92. So it's been a while."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.