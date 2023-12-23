The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

The charmed Sam Avard and the purpose and passion driving him

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 23 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrah station hand Sam Avard and his English partner Lilly Say. Picture supplied
Warrah station hand Sam Avard and his English partner Lilly Say. Picture supplied

Sam Avard wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.