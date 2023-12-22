'It's better than I expected': Colby Edgar mainlines US-made nirvana

Colby Edgar sounds the same: still well spoken and faultlessly polite, the country vibe strong with this one.
Yet, surely the Tamworth-raised teen has changed a bit. Surely being plugged in at the source of his wildest dreams, and being regularly strapped to 700 kilograms of untamed animal, has altered him somewhat.
His family, who live on a property at Warral, would know the answer to that ponderance.
And when he officially becomes a man on January 7, 2024 - the date of his 18th birthday - they will have him in their midst after he returned from his new home in Odessa, Texas, for Christmas.
Since the start of August, Edgar has been attending a rodeo college in the west Texas city.
He will be there for two-and-a-half years, having secured a scholarship.
And he hopes that it will be the making of him as he mainlines a sport he has devoted his life to, in his teeth-clenched attempt to become a professional bull rider.
The early signs are promising: he has won two rodeos and placed in others, after graduating to open bulls for the first time in his career.
At his last event, the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas in December, he missed making the finals by one place.
"It's been a lot better than what I expected, to be honest," Edgar said of his US experience. "We get on bulls every day. That's probably the best part about it ... and having a bit of a routine as well."
The routine includes morning gym sessions, as well as classes such as metal work, maths and English.
Winning a few shows here and there ...- Colby Edgar
"It's a big step that I've had to take, and us Australians have made," he said, adding that the rodeo scene in Australia was "really little" compared to the US. "It's been good for all of us."
Also attending the college are four of Edgar's friends - fellow bull riders such as Tumut's Toby Deudney and Coonabarabran's Linden Raaen.
"Winning a few shows here and there," Edgar said. "Trying to keep the money flowing, keep the money coming in, just so we can get down the road to the next rodeo."
