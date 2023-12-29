A year in review: take time to reflect on a year of community spirit in 2023

It was the best and the worst of times.
For those reminiscing about 2023, some may look back on it with fondness, while others may want to forget it. But, either way, it was a year to be remembered.
There were some big moments throughout 2023, from the Matildas World Cup performance on home soil to the Israel-Palestine war.
The coronation of King Charles III, and the defeat of the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad.
Venturing into our regional towns, our journalists covered an array of heartwarming stories that evoked the true essence of community spirit.
Here are some of the community stories that the Northern Daily Leader covered in the year that was.
Tamworth Pride Inc showcased our regional city on the international stage at this year's Sydney World Pride Mardi Gras March.
Former NDL reporter Eva Baxter reported on the committee and their members, who had spent hours sewing sequins onto vests and creating a float that represented Australia's Country Music Capital.
Despite some hiccups on the actual night, the group rallied and marched onward.
They showcased the importance of the LGBTIQA+ community within regional areas and made our North West community proud. Read story here
Two of the Teal independents, Kylea Tink, and Dr Sophie Scamps, travelled up to the Liverpool Plains to talk with farmers about their ongoing efforts to fight the Hunter Gas pipeline.
Farmers from throughout the Hunter and North West region travelled up for the conference, with former NDL, now Newcastle Hearld journalist Anna Falkenmire reporting on the ground.
The Teals learned about each one of the farmers' stories, what the pipeline's impact would be on their farms, and the future threat this pipeline could pose for the Liverpool Plains.
They walked away, stating they believed the interests of their constituents and regional Australia were aligned and would add their voices to the movement. Read story here.
Robin Erratt was honoured by the Red Cross for her 90 years of service to the Tamworth community.
Ms Erratt signed up to volunteer at the Red Cross with her mother back in 1933 at the age of four; this made her the longest-serving member in Australia, and possibly in the whole world.
NDL journalist Jonathan Hawes wrote about her time volunteering for the Red Cross and how the ceremony drew in crowds from Currabubula, Hallsville, Quirindi, Wallabadah, Glen Innes, and Tamworth. Read story here
Peel Valley Milk announced their difficult decision to cease operations via social media.
The owners decision to close up the factory left the community devastated by the loss of their delicious milk.
Teamo Cafe staff were particularly saddened to lose their beloved milkman.
But, instead of focusing on the negative, NDL journalist Rachel Clark reported on how the community and business owners came together to celebrate and thank the owners and employees of the legacy milk brand. Read story here
Katherine Sherrie celebrated her one 'Spine-a-versary' to honour her shiny new, pain-free back.
She sat down with NDL journalist Tess Kelly to discuss her journey to making the decision to have the spinal fusion surgery after battling scoliosis, seeing her curve get worse, and enduring chronic pain for two decades of her life.
Taking to social media Ms Sherrie developed an online following to help support those going through a similar situation. Read story here
NDL journalist Emma Downey reported on how Tamworth Gomeroi man Kayleb Waters-Sampson was awarded Tamworth Regional Council's Local Legend of the Year for 2023.
A member of the Gomeroi Dance Company was recognised for his passion for giving back and sharing culture with members of his community and beyond.
The awards recognised those within the community for their outstanding achievements and contributions. Read story here
