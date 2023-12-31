'Care, courtesy, and common sense': how to be safe on the water this summer

HOT weather is the perfect excuse to head to one of the region's inland 'beaches' this summer.
But water safety officers in Tamworth want to make sure everyone has a good time this summer.
Tamworth local and NSW Maritime boating safety officer Joshua Eldridge travels up to 1000 kilometres each week patrolling popular lakes and dams.
Mr Eldridge spends his days carrying out vessel safety checks, running aquatic events, and educating boaters about the dangers of remote waterways.
"Inland waterways present some unique challenges to boaters," he said.
"Water levels can rise and fall dramatically so submerged hazards like trees or rocks lurking just beneath the surface can quickly become a danger."
Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the lakes and dams around the region this summer, with popular choices including Keepit, Split Rock, Chaffey, Copeton and Pindari.
Mr Eldridge said it was crucial people out on the water don't underestimate the impact the weather could have.
"Inland waterways may look calm in comparison to the coast, but storms can hit suddenly and make it very difficult to navigate back to shore."
Of the nine boating related fatalities recorded in NSW in 2022, seven occurred on inland waterways.
"It's had a huge impact on the community and it's a tragedy boaters in this region will not quickly forget," Mr Eldridge said.
"We want everyone to get home safely after a day on the water."
As a keen recreational water-skier himself, Mr Eldridge reminded fellow water lovers to reel in their speed and watch their wake on busy waterways this summer.
"As we head into the warmer months, it's great to see lots of people enjoying activities like waterskiing, recreational fishing, kayaking and swimming," he said.
But with busy waterways, people need to remember the three C's - care, courtesy and common sense."
