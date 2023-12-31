The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

'Care, courtesy, and common sense': how to be safe on the water this summer

By Newsroom
January 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake lovers have been advised to stay safe around the water this summer. Picture file
Lake lovers have been advised to stay safe around the water this summer. Picture file

HOT weather is the perfect excuse to head to one of the region's inland 'beaches' this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.