Man accused of drug supply granted bail in Tamworth court

A MAN has fronted court in Tamworth charged with allegedly supplying drugs.
Richard John Willis was arrested by police on Thursday, December 21, following an extensive investigation into an alleged drug supply in the Narrabri area.
Officers raided a home on Hinds Street, Narrabri, at about 11:40am on Thursday, where they allegedly seized cash, a crossbow, and a taser.
Police allege a substance, believed to be illicit drugs, was also found at the house.
The items were seized for forensic examination.
Officers arrested the 65-year-old who was taken to Narrabri Police Station for questioning.
He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug; supplying a prohibited drug; and dealing with the property proceeds of crime.
Willis is also accused of two counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The 65-year-old was refused police bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Friday, December 22.
In court, Willis was granted strict conditional bail and released from custody.
He must report to police daily, be of good behaviour, and keep away from drugs and alcohol as part of his bail conditions.
Willis was not required to enter pleas to the charges.
He will return to court in Narrabri in January 2024.
