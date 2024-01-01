People who keep our summer ticking: volunteer firies on call to battle blazes

The summer months can be quite action-packed for volunteer firefighters.
The sizzling summer heat and the threat of dry lightning strikes can result in a spot fire expanding into an out-of-control bushfire in just a matter of hours.
Tamworth City Rural Fire Services (RFS) deputy captain Darren Russell and firefighter Brandon Thompson have begun to experience the hectic nature of fire season.
Both firefighters helped to battle the Duck Creek Pilliga Forest fire that broke out in early December.
"The fire intensity was quite dramatic," Mr Russell said.
"We were down there to help set up property protection for all the houses along the fire's edge."
Mr Russell said it is quite an intense experience, as a change of wind or one ember can change the status of a bushfire.
Throughout his time with the RFS, Mr Russell has helped fight fires across NSW.
He said in the lead-up to the 2019-20 bushfires he was in-between jobs and thought he would have some time off.
"While I thought I'd have that time off before looking for more employment. I spent the next six months travelling across the state and fighting fires," he said.
Once a fire is called in and a broadcast goes out to all the local RFS units, firefighters will choose whether or not to go on a fire.
Mr Russell said volunteers could choose to go, but it depended on how many people had elected to go.
"Usually the roll-out time for firies from the moment of activation can be under 12 minutes," he said.
Many volunteers are 9 to 5 workers within the local community.
Mr Russell said that when it came to a call, it could almost be a push-pull situation.
"A lot of employers would prefer their employees to stay and work, but during a natural disaster, when a 'Section 44' is declared, an employer cannot hold their employee back and has to let them go."
The hardest part of the job is not battling the blaze; it is managing the adrenaline rush when on a fireground.
"Adrealine is the number one thing you get," Mr Russell said.
"When you see what you are getting called to, it could be a structure fire, someone trapped, or a grassfire or bushfire you get used to it.
"You've got to learn how to control the adreadaline, as it can sometimes take over. You learn how to adapt and relax.
"So, when we hop in the truck, we try to remain calm and keep those lines of communication open."
The RFS, however, is more than just firefighters. It is also the volunteers who are on the phones at the control centre.
"You could also do catering, there are roles in the support brigade, there are options to work around aircraft, and so much more," Mr Russell said.
